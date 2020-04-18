New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Cut to $42.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 1,006,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,910. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after buying an additional 304,776 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,682,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after buying an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of New York Times by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after buying an additional 3,285,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.