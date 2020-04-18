Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $3.08 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

