NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXGPY. ValuEngine upgraded NEXT/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NXGPY stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. 1,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. NEXT/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

