NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $8.78 on Friday, reaching $246.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

