Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 8,110,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,964. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

