Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

LASR stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 396,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,626. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the fourth quarter worth $12,895,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Nlight by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 133,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nlight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nlight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nlight by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

