Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 9,815,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,443,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Noble Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Noble Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

