Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

OSB opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.21.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 1.5349819 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

