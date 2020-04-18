Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NPRUF traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

