Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. 24,886,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,931,576. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

