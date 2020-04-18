Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.33 million and $10.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

