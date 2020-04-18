Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $43.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 1,326,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,800,000 after buying an additional 1,463,065 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

