Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OBIIF stock remained flat at $$125.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. Obic has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82.

