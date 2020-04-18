Objective (ASX:OCL) Shares Down 1.7%

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$5.76 ($4.09) and last traded at A$5.76 ($4.09), 18,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.86 ($4.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96.

About Objective (ASX:OCL)

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers objective enterprise content management that manages content, builds business processes, and empowers users to achieve desired outcomes; objective inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, deployment options, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; and objective perform, a streamline content-driven process that offers workflow designing, case management, anywhere access, transparency, accountability, and governance solutions.

