Ocean Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

CRM stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.62. 7,311,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,293. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

