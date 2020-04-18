Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

SYK stock traded up $14.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. 2,538,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

