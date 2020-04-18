Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.96.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $292.32. 13,453,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,087,707. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

