Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 6.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $16.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.96. 12,600,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

