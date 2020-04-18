Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,440,000 after buying an additional 106,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. 365,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,993. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

