Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €3.40 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective from Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.08 ($5.90).

CBK stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €3.18 ($3.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,429,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.03. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

