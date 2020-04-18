Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $262,036.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger and IDEX. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

