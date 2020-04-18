Old Port Advisors Acquires 2,705 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $83.46. 14,053,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

