Old Port Advisors Acquires 306 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

