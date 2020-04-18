Old Port Advisors Acquires 3,359 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.04. 227,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

