Old Port Advisors Buys 10,176 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 545,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 225,643 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

