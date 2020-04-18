Old Port Advisors Buys 372 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $775,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. 14,646,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.