Old Port Advisors Buys 4,136 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,689. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

