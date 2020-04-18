Old Port Advisors Buys 596 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $292.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,377,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average of $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

