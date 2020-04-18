Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.33. 611,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

