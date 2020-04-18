Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.