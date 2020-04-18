Old Port Advisors Has $324,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.98. 1,035,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The company has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

