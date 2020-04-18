Old Port Advisors Has $331,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 12,790,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

