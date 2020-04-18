Old Port Advisors Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.