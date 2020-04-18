Old Port Advisors Has $445,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

