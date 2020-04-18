Old Port Advisors Has $915,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

