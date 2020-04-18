Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,396,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,324,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

