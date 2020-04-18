Old Port Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. 2,183,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

