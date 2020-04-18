Old Port Advisors Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,308. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

