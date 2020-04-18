Old Port Advisors Makes New $616,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Old Port Advisors owned 0.07% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $583,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $209,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

