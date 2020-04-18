Old Port Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 190,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

