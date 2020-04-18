Old Port Advisors Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ECL traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.