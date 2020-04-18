Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,146,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,773. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

