Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

GE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 164,782,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,438,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

