Old Port Advisors Sells 1,014 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 567,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 6,378,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.