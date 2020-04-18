Old Port Advisors Sells 3,006 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,172,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201,862 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 101,557 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

