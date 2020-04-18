Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.06% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. 413,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

