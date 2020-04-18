Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLLI. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.87.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $58.02. 1,322,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
