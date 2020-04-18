Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLLI. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $58.02. 1,322,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

