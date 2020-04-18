Ontology (ONT) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00005858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and BitMart. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $277.59 million and approximately $85.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,746,573 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, Bitbns, Koinex, BitMart, Hotbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

