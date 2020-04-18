Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,884. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

