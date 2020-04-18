Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 417,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9947 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.